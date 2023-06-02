SBI Life Insurance to absorb Sahara India Life Insurance

Insurance regulator IRDAI has also taken necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition for all policyholders of Sahara India Life Insurance Co (SILIC).
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday, June 2, said it has decided to transfer the life insurance business of beleaguered Sahara India Life Insurance Co (SlLIC) to SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI Life).
The insurance regulator said SBI Life will take over the policy liabilities of around two lakh policies of SILIC, backed by the policyholders' assets, with immediate effect.
Further, IRDAI said it has taken necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition for all policyholders of SILIC. A committee comprising of member (actuary), member (life), and member (F&I) has been constituted for implementation of the order in a time-bound manner, the regulator said.
