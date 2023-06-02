SBI Life Insurance to absorb Sahara India Life Insurance

Insurance regulator IRDAI has also taken necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition for all policyholders of Sahara India Life Insurance Co (SILIC).

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday, June 2, said it has decided to transfer the life insurance business of beleaguered Sahara India Life Insurance Co (SlLIC) to SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI Life).

The insurance regulator said SBI Life will take over the policy liabilities of around two lakh policies of SILIC, backed by the policyholders' assets, with immediate effect.

Further, IRDAI said it has taken necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition for all policyholders of SILIC. A committee comprising of member (actuary), member (life), and member (F&I) has been constituted for implementation of the order in a time-bound manner, the regulator said.

According to IRDAI , SILIC was granted a Certificate of Registration in 2004 to transact the business of life insurance. However, due to certain serious issues on the financial propriety and governance aspects of the insurer, the regulator appointed an administrator to manage the business of the insurer in 2017. The insurer was also not allowed to underwrite new business.

Despite being provided ample opportunities and sufficient time to ensure compliance, SILIC has failed to comply with the directions of IRDAI and take any affirmative steps to protect the interests of its policyholders, the regulator noted in a press release.

"The policy data of SILIC reveals that the company's portfolio is showing a run-off trend. The financial position has been deteriorating with rising losses and a higher percentage of claims to the total premium.

If the trend is allowed to continue, the situation will worsen and lead to erosion of capital and SILIC may not be able to discharge its liabilities towards policyholders, thereby endangering the interest of its policyholders," IRDAI said.