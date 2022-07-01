SBI Foundation Day: A look at the spectacular journey of India’s largest lender

The State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as the largest public sector banking financial services conglomerate with a rich legacy of over 200 years. With over 44 crore customers across the country SBI has become the most trusted bank. SBI was the only bank from India to feature on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s biggest corporations in 2020.

The SBI foundation day is celebrated every year on July 1. Here’s a look at the incredible journey of India's largest public sector lender.

Origin of SBI

The State Bank of India was first established as the Bank of Calcutta in Calcutta on 2 June 1806. In 1809, the bank received its charter and was re-designed as the Bank of Bengal. The bank was the first joint-stock bank of British India sponsored by the Government of Bengal. Later in 1840, the Bank of Bombay and in 1843, the Bank of Madras followed the Bank of Bengal.

The three banks continued to deliver modern banking services in the country till their amalgamation as the Imperial Bank of India in 1921.

When India attained freedom, the Imperial Bank had a capital base (including reserves) of Rs 11.85 crore. It had deposits and advances of Rs 275.14 crore and Rs 72.94 crore, respectively. It had a network of 172 branches and more than 200 sub-offices across the country.

Later, the All-India Rural Credit Survey Committee recommended that a state-partnered and state-sponsored bank should be created to take over the Imperial Bank of India.

Thus, in May 1995, an Act was passed in Parliament and the State Bank of India was constituted on July 1, 1955.

In 1959, the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act was passed allowing the bank to take over eight former State-associated banks as its subsidiaries, which were later designated as SBI associate banks.

Major Milestones

By the end of 1987, SBI had sponsored 30 Regional Rural Banks covering 66 backward and underbanked districts in the country.

In 1998, SBI kicked off its foray into the payment cards business with a joint venture agreement with US-based financial services giant, General Electric Capital Corporation (GE Capital).

The SBI signed an MoU with Cardiff SA in 2001 for its life insurance business. Later in the same year it launched the SBI International card and the SBI Global Card for Indians travelling abroad.

By 2010, State Bank of India had a debit card base of over 70 million. It launched the added chip and PIN-based Platinum Debit Card the same year as well.

In 2015, the State Bank of India launched a RuPay Platinum debit card in association with National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). In 2021, the bank achieved another milestone by surpassing Rs 5 lakh crore in the home loan segment.

