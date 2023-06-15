By CNBCTV18.com

Typically, executives at private sector banks receive significantly higher annual compensation compared to those in state-run banks. For perspective, Axis Bank's MD and CEO, Amitabh Chaudhry, was the highest-paid private bank chief in India in the previous financial year, earning a total annual salary of Rs 7.62 crore, as stated in the bank's FY22 annual report.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara received a salary of Rs 37 lakh during the fiscal year 2022-2023, an increase of approximately 7.5 percent compared to the previous year, according to the bank’s annual report. SBI is the largest bank in India based on assets. Live Tv Loading...

Khara's salary consisted of a basic pay of Rs 27 lakh and a dearness allowance of Rs 9.99 lakh. In the previous fiscal year, Khara earned Rs 34.42 lakh in annual salary for the financial year ending 2021-22 (FY22). This was 13.4 percent higher than the salary of his predecessor, Rajnish Kumar, during FY21. Khara began his career with SBI as a probationary officer in 1984 and assumed the role of bank chairman in October 2020. Prior to that, he served as the managing director of the bank, overseeing global banking and SBI subsidiaries, among other responsibilities.