CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSBI Cards' Rama Mohan Rao Amara resigns as MD and CEO, Abhijit Chakravorty to take over

SBI Cards' Rama Mohan Rao Amara resigns as MD and CEO, Abhijit Chakravorty to take over

SBI Cards' Rama Mohan Rao Amara resigns as MD and CEO, Abhijit Chakravorty to take over
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 10, 2023 9:29:03 PM IST (Published)

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd ended at Rs 835.55, down by Rs 1.05, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday said Rama Mohan Rao Amara will step down as the Managing Director and CEO of the company on August 11, 2023.

Live TV

Loading...

He will also resign from the directorship of the company on the same date. Rao's resignation was due to his transfer back to the State Bank of India, the company said in an exchange filing.
Further, SBI Cards has appointed Abhijit Chakravorty as Rao's successor, effective August 12, 2023, for a period of two years — subject to necessary approvals.
Chakravorty is at present serving as a deputy MD at SBI. Starting his banking career as a probationary officer with SBI in 1988, Chakravorty has gained over 34 years of rich experience in retail and corporate banking, overseas operations, and the IT vertical of the bank.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X