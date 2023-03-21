SBI Cards declares interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

The interim dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 19, 2023. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd ended at Rs 717.50, up by Rs 7, or 0.99 percent on the BSE.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Tuesday, March 21, declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31 (2022-23).

"...we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 (25%) per equity share (face value of Rs 10/­ each) of the Company for the financial year 2022-23," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of the interim dividend is Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and the dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 19, 2023, it said.

The pure-play credit card company, promoted by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), reported a 32 percent rise in its December quarter net profit at Rs 509 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 386 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company’s total income grew marginally to Rs 3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against Rs 3,140 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total operating cost increased by 15 percent at Rs 1,974 crore for the third quarter of FY23 from Rs 1,719 crore in FY22, it said. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 2.22 percent during the quarter under review as against 2.40 percent a year ago.

