SBI Cards appoints Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer

SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday appointed Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the company with effect from April 21, 2023

The appointment was made in accordance to the Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company – Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

SBI Cards in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution dated April 17, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Shantanu Srivastava as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company with effect from April 21, 2023.”

Shantanu Srivastava has an experience of around three decades in risk management, Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management in India, and APAC. He is currently associated with the HSBC Group since 2001.

SBI Cards, earlier on November 23, 2022, announced the resignation of Aparna Kuppuswamy as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company w.e.f. February 10, 2023.

Shares of SBI Cards were trading 0.37 percent up at Rs 761.55 per share at 3:26 pm on NSE.

