The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches.

Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd on Monday, June 5, said the company has decided to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,762.2 crore, up 32 percent against Rs 2,850.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were at 2.35 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, against 2.22 percent as of March 31, 2022. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 0.87 percent as of March 31, 2023, against 0.78 percent as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the company's CRAR was 23.1 percent compared to 23.8 percent as of March 31, 2022. The company's tier I capital was 20.4 percent as of March 31, 2023, compared to 21 percent as of March 31, 2022.

The interest income increased by 32 percent to Rs 1,672 crore in the current quarter against Rs 1,266 crore in the previous quarter of the last fiscal. Fees and commission income increased by 25 percent at Rs 1,786 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 1,427 crore in Q4 FY22.

