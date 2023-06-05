The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd ended at Rs 919, up by Rs 5, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd on Monday, June 5, said the company has decided to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore.