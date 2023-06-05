CNBC TV18
SBI Card board okays fundraise of up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 5, 2023 6:06:28 PM IST (Published)

The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd ended at Rs 919, up by Rs 5, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd on Monday, June 5, said the company has decided to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,762.2 crore, up 32 percent against Rs 2,850.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

