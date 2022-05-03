SBI Card and Payment Services chief financial officer Nalin Negi quits

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Nalin Negi has resigned from his post. His last working day with the company will be July 31, 2022, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, the company reported a jump of over three-fold in its net profit at Rs 580.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. The company's total income during the January-March period of 2021-22 rose to Rs 3,016.10 crore against Rs 2,468.14 crore in the same period of FY21, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Its interest income increased to Rs 1,266.10 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,082.42 crore in the year-ago period, while the income from fees and commissions rose to Rs 1,426.81 crore against Rs 1,113.81 crore, it said.