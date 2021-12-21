SBI acquires minority stake in JSW Cement for Rs 100 crore

The State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest public sector bank, has acquired a minority stake in JSW Cement Ltd by investing Rs 100 crore via compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), the cement maker said on Tuesday.

The conversion of such CCPS into common equity of the company will be linked to JSW Cement’s future business performance and valuation determined at the time of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12 to 18 months, according to the cement company’s statement.

The capital infusion will support unlisted JSW Cement’s capacity expansion from the current 14 (million tonnes per annum) MTPA to 25 MTPA, it added.

Commenting on SBI’s infusion, Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement said, “We are one of the fastest-growing cement companies and the largest green cement company in India. In a short span of three years, we have increased our capacity from 6MTPA to 14MTPA and are now working towards achieving the 25MTPA milestone over the next 24 months.”

According to Narinder Singh Kahlon, Director Finance, financing the cement manufacturer’s growth and expansion strategy with investment from SBI sets it up very well for the company’s planned IPO.

Earlier this year, global private equity investors, Apollo Global Management Inc. (through its investment entity in Singapore) and Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd invested Rs 1,500 crore investments in the company.

SBI’s domestic investment portfolio in shares stands at INR 7,981.38 crores as of March 31, 2021.