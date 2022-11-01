Saudi Aramco reports $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter

By Asmita Pant

Mini The profits made by the oil firm in the third quarter will help fund Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast.

Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year. The oil giant's profits were supported by higher global energy prices.

On Tuesday, global crude oil benchmarks rose as the weakness in dollar offsets demand concerns triggered by COVID curbs in China. Brent oil futures were trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 94.1 at the last count. WTI crude oil futures were last trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 87.7.

The profits made by the oil firm in the third quarter will help fund Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast.

Also Read: TCI Express shares give up gains despite record quarterly revenue and flat margins

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world's need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

Earlier, Aramco reported a 90 percent jump in profits in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion. The oil company's net profits for the first half of the year were helped by strong second-quarter earnings that hit $48.4 billion a figure higher than the first full half year of 2021 when profits reached just $47 billion.

The oil and gas company is nearly entirely state-owned by Saudi Arabia. Aramco's financial health is crucial to Saudi Arabia's stability. Despite years of efforts to diversify the economy, the kingdom continues to rely heavily on oil and gas sales for revenue in order to pay public sector wages, subsidies, generous benefits to Saudi citizens, keep up its defence spending and carry out Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 infrastructure goals.