Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund

Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4 percent of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion. The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94 percent of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market in 2019.

(This is a developing story. Please check for further updates.)

