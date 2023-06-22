Sansera Engineering at record high after nearly 75 lakh shares change hands in multiple block trades

Shares of the company surged 8 percent to hit a record high of Rs 914.55 in early trading before the stock cooled off. Trading volumes on the stock are nearly 20 times their 20-day average on a daily basis.

Shares of iron and steel forging products manufacturer Sansera Engineering Ltd. surged as much as 8 percent to hit a record high on Thursday after 14.1 percent of the company's equity changed hands in multiple block deals.

According to data available on the exchanges, 74.53 lakh shares of the company changed hands at around Rs 835 per share in the block deal window. The total value of the transaction stood at Rs 622.32 crore.

Shares of the company surged 8 percent to hit a record high of Rs 914.55 in early trading before the stock cooled off. Trading volumes on the stock are nearly 20 times their 20-day average on a daily basis.

Sources had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that foreign institutional investors Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene were looking to sell 74.53 lakh shares of Sansera Engineering through block deals.

Client Ebene was looking to offload 9 percent equity or 47.77 lakh shares while CVCIGP II Employee Ebene was selling 26.76 lakh shares or 5.1 percent stake of the company.

According to exchange data, promoters held 35.49 percent stake in the company as of March 2023 while public shareholders had 64.51 percent stake in the company.

Client Ebene Limited had 18.05 percent of the stake while CVCIGP II Employee Ebene Limited held 10.11 percent stake as of March 2023.

Sansera Engineering is one of the largest automotive component manufacturers in India and supplies a wide range of precision forged components.

The company has 16 manufacturing facilities, out of which 15 are in India — the remainder is in Sweden. It is among the top 10 global suppliers of connecting rods for light vehicles and CVs.