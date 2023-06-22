CNBC TV18
Sansera Engineering at record high after nearly 75 lakh shares change hands in multiple block trades

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 10:46:27 AM IST (Published)

Shares of the company surged 8 percent to hit a record high of Rs 914.55 in early trading before the stock cooled off. Trading volumes on the stock are nearly 20 times their 20-day average on a daily basis.

Shares of iron and steel forging products manufacturer Sansera Engineering Ltd. surged as much as 8 percent to hit a record high on Thursday after 14.1 percent of the company's equity changed hands in multiple block deals.

According to data available on the exchanges, 74.53 lakh shares of the company changed hands at around Rs 835 per share in the block deal window. The total value of the transaction stood at Rs 622.32 crore.

