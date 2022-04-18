Sanofi India names Rodolfo Hrosz as new managing director

Sanofi India on April 18 said it has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the new managing director with effect from June 1. The company's board, in its meeting held on April 18, has approved the appointment.

Hrosz will transition from being Sanofi's GM, consumer healthcare, in Brazil to his new role in India as soon as the applicable regulatory approvals are in place, Sanofi India said in a statement.

"We are delighted to have Rodolfo Hrosz join Sanofi India as its Managing Director and look forward to his leading the team in the further development of the company. His wide experience and diverse skills make him eminently suitable for this role and we wish him all the very best for every success in his new assignment," Sanofi India Chairman of the Board Aditya Narayan stated.

