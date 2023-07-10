Sanghvi Movers gets work orders worth Rs 150 crore from independent power producers

Shares of Sanghvi Movers Ltd ended at Rs 546.55, up by Rs 23.10, or 4.41 percent on the BSE.

Crane leasing firm Sanghvi Movers Ltd on Monday said it has received work orders worth Rs 150 crore from eminent independent power producers (IPPs) in the renewable energy sector.

It will provide crane rental services along with allied services comprising WTG surface logistics, inter-carting, installation and pre-commissioning of WTGs, and development of wind farm and storage yard, the company said in an exchange filing.