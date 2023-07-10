CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSanghvi Movers gets work orders worth Rs 150 crore from independent power producers

Sanghvi Movers gets work orders worth Rs 150 crore from independent power producers

Sanghvi Movers gets work orders worth Rs 150 crore from independent power producers
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 10, 2023 4:44:37 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Sanghvi Movers Ltd ended at Rs 546.55, up by Rs 23.10, or 4.41 percent on the BSE.

Crane leasing firm Sanghvi Movers Ltd on Monday said it has received work orders worth Rs 150 crore from eminent independent power producers (IPPs) in the renewable energy sector.

Share Market Live


It will provide crane rental services along with allied services comprising WTG surface logistics, inter-carting, installation and pre-commissioning of WTGs, and development of wind farm and storage yard, the company said in an exchange filing.
The crane services account for approximately 50 percent of the total contract value and the rest is accounted for by the aforementioned activities under wind EPC services, Sanghvi Movers Ltd said.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X