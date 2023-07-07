CNBC TV18
Samvardhana Motherson to acquire 100% stake in Rollon Hydraulics for Rs 103 crore
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 7, 2023 5:12:18 PM IST (Published)

This is the fifth acquisition in India in the past 12 months for the auto component maker. Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 91.39, down by Rs 0.13, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) on Friday, July 7, said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in Rollon Hydraulics Private Ltd for Rs 103 crore.

"Samvardhana Motherson International has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Rollon Hydraulics Private Ltd," the company said in an exchange filing.


Rollon is engaged in manufacturing, assembly, and supply of high precision turned parts, spools, and other machined components with critical engineering applications for the agriculture and off-highway segment from its two facilities based out of Bengaluru (India), the company said.

