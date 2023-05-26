Samvardhana Motherson Q4: Revenues jump 30 percent, Margins 170 bps higher

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd reported strong performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Revenues grew 30 percent year on year to Rs 22,476 crore versus Rs 17,241 crore in the same quarter of last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is 60 percent higher at Rs 2,021 crore, while EBITDA margins improved 170 bps to 9 percent. The net profits from continuing operations jumped to Rs 699 crore from Rs 130 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company in its press release said that it posted its highest ever yearly and quarterly revenues. "Strong booked business of nearly Rs 5.70 lac crores from the automotive business."