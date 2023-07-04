Auto parts maker Motherson to acquire 81% stake in Honda Motor arm Yachiyo

As a worldwide strategic supplier to Honda Motor, Yachiyo 4W supports Honda Motor’s sunroof and fuel tank needs. Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 85.10, down by Rs 1.00, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Tuesday, July 4, said it will acquire an 81 percent stake in Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd via a 100 percent subsidiary of SMRP BV. Yachiyo Industry is a publicly listed (Tokyo Stock Exchange) subsidiary of Honda Motor Co Ltd, which comprises 4W and 2W businesses, the company said in an exchange filing

As a part of the overall transaction, the 2W business (housed under Goshi Giken) will be transferred to Honda Motor before Motherson acquires an 81 percent stake in Yachiyo's 4W business.

Motherson will have an 81 percent stake and the remaining 19 percent will be with Honda Motor in this strategic partnership. They will drive the company towards a strong and sustainable future and be fully prepared for next-generation products and technologies, the company said.

The Yachiyo 4W business employs approximately 3,200 employees in its 13 manufacturing facilities and three R&D centres across eight countries, including the US, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, with reported revenue and EBITDA of JPY (Japanese yen) 116 billion in FY23. The equity value of the business is JPY 23 billion for a 100 percent stake.

As a worldwide strategic supplier to Honda Motor with a fully aligned footprint, Yachiyo 4W substantially supports Honda Motor’s sunroof and fuel tank requirements at each manufacturing location. The strong relationship has been forged on the back of decades of excelling on Honda Motor’s strict technical and quality expectations.

Sunroof systems have high growth potential globally due to an increase in demand and are expected to see a surge in application across all car segments. The transition to hybrid will continue to see the use of plastic fuel tanks. The trend of fuel cell powertrain is also aligned with type-IV hydrogen storage tanks in the advanced stages of development.

With its experience of working alongside a global OEM like Honda Motor, and coupled with its own technologically-advanced R&D capabilities, Yachiyo 4W is well-positioned to cater to the evolving industry landscape and future mobility. Yachiyo 4W has developed multiple value-added next-gen products like lighter plastic tailgates and type-IV hydrogen storage tanks.

After the successful closure of this transaction, Motherson will become a partner of choice for Honda Motor. This transaction enables further diversification for Motherson in line with its 3CX10 strategy along with opportunities for the company to offer these products to other OEMs across the globe.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 85.10, down by Rs 1.00, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.