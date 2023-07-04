Auto parts maker Motherson to acquire 81% stake in Honda Motor arm Yachiyo

As a worldwide strategic supplier to Honda Motor, Yachiyo 4W supports Honda Motor’s sunroof and fuel tank needs. Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 85.10, down by Rs 1.00, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Tuesday, July 4, said it will acquire an 81 percent stake in Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd via a 100 percent subsidiary of SMRP BV. Yachiyo Industry is a publicly listed (Tokyo Stock Exchange) subsidiary of Honda Motor Co Ltd, which comprises 4W and 2W businesses, the company said in an exchange filing

As a part of the overall transaction, the 2W business (housed under Goshi Giken) will be transferred to Honda Motor before Motherson acquires an 81 percent stake in Yachiyo's 4W business.