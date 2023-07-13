Samvardhana Motherson completes acquisition of 51% in premium car upholstery maker Saddles Intl

Samvardhana Motherson was established in 1986 as a joint venture with the Japanese company Sumitomo Electric. Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 95.04, up by Rs 1.96, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.
Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Thursday (July 13) said the company has completed the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors Private Ltd (SIAAIPL).
SIAAIPL is engaged in the manufacturing of premium upholstery for passenger vehicles.
In January this year, Samvardhana Motherson International announced that it was acquiring a majority stake in Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors for Rs 207 crore.
Samvardhana Motherson International, formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, offers the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wiring harnesses, rearview mirrors, and interior and exterior modules to automotive industries.
The company was established in 1986 as a joint venture with the Japanese company Sumitomo Electric Industries to produce wiring harnesses for Indian-built rebadged Suzuki cars.
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 95.04, up by Rs 1.96, or 2.11 percent, on the BSE.
