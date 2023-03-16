Samvardhana Motherson shares plunge 10% after equity worth Rs 1,700 crore change hands

ICICI Securities, which too have a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 110 per share, says Samvardhana Motherson is targeting to treble its revenue to $36 billion in the next 3-4 years through a mix of organic and inorganic growth, with 25 percent of the revenue mix aimed to come from the non-auto segment (currently it is sub-3 percent).

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson tanked 10 percent in early morning trade on Thursday after the company saw a change of hands for 24 crore shares i.e. 4 percent equity worth nearly Rs 1,700 crore. As per sources, promoter Sumitomo Wiring systems is a likely seller in today’s block deals.

CNBC-TV18 has accessed the term sheet of the block deal, in which the floor price was fixed at Rs 69.90 per share, which is almost a nine percent discount to the current market price. As per the term sheet, no intention to sell for 180 days from the seller has been committed by Sumitomo Wiring.

JPMorgan India Private Limited is acting as the sole broker to the block deal. This deal is another one in the long list of FDI outflows that secondary market has witnessed in February and March 2023.

Most brokerages though remain positive on the stock with target on the stock falling in the range of Rs 80-120 per share.

The brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal while recommending a buy call on the stock, has said the company is well-placed to benefit from easing supply issues. Moreover, the company is a big beneficiary of global mega trends emerging in the automotive industry.

Motilal Oswal pointed out that Samvardhana Motherson has weathered a storm over the last two-to-three years and now trades at a reasonable valuation. The brokerage firm expected good growth across the company’s businesses despite commodity cost deflation.

The select brokerage firms like Morgan Stanley and Citi have underweight and sell call on the stock.