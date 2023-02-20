English
Here are more details on Samvardhana Motherson's third acquisition in five months

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 20, 2023 7:51:16 AM IST (Updated)

Besides Germany, SAS Autosystemtechnik is present in 11 other countries globally, including Brazil, China and the United States.

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., a step-down subsidiary of leading automotive components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH, Germany from Faurecia - a company of the FORVIA Group at an enterprise value of 540 Million Euros.

The transaction is expected to be completed within the next 5-8 months, subject to customary closing conditions, including consultations with the works council.
The European Commission will have to provide merger control clearance for this transaction. Samvardhana Motherson will also need the approval of the national merger control authorities of China, Brazil, Mexico and the United States.
SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH is engaged in the development, engineering, manufacturing, testing, logistics, distribution and assembly of cockpits, consoles, door panels, headliner, rear hatches and other products. The entity had net revenue of 896 million Euros in Calendar year 2022.
Besides Germany, SAS Autosystemtechnik is present in 11 other countries globally, including Brazil, China and the United States.
Samvardhana Motherson intends to have the following benefits from the said transaction:
  • Enhanced integration in the automotive supply chain, thereby increasing customer proximity
  • Product diversification across geographies with increased exposure to electric vehicle programs
  • To capitalise on emerging trends of outsourcing of module assembly by OEMs
    • Nearly half of the company's net revenue came from EV programs. The orders in hand that the company has are worth over 3 billion Euros in cumulative net revenue over the next three years.
    The acquisition will transform the Motherson Group into a leading assembler of cockpits modules globally, with a special focus on EV modules.
    This is Samvardhana Motherson's third acquisition in the last five months. In September last year, the company had announced its first acquisition in Japan - that of the mirror business of Ichikoh Industries at an enterprise value of 5.2 billion Japanese Yen. Last month, the company's board also approved the acquisition of 51 percent stake in Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 207 crore.
    Brokerage firm Jefferies believes that SAS is a decent-sized acquisition for Samvardhana Motherson and can, prima facie, add another 10-15 percent to the company's revenue and operating profit. It also called the transaction multiple of 5.3x CY22 EV/EBITDA as reasonable. The brokerage has a hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 70.
    Do tune in to CNBC-TV18 for the management's commentary on their latest acquisition today at 9:50 AM.
    First Published: Feb 20, 2023 7:41 AM IST
