Breaking News
X
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSamvardhana Motherson acquires remaining 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin for Rs 110.7 Cr

Samvardhana Motherson acquires remaining 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin for Rs 110.7 Cr

Samvardhana Motherson acquires remaining 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin for Rs 110.7 Cr
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 16, 2023 11:14:24 PM IST (Published)

Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of operator cabins, cover assemblies and fabrications for the off highway applications. The company also has a manufacturing facility in Kanchipuram, India.

Samvardhana Motherson, on Thursday, said that the board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 50 percent stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin from F Holdings GmbH, Austria.

Recommended Articles

View All
Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The company acquired the remaining 50 percent stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin for Rs 110.7 crore, it added. 
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of operator cabins, cover assemblies and fabrications for the off highway applications. The company also has a manufacturing facility in Kanchipuram, India.
In an exchange filing, Samvardhan Motherson said, “The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) (the “Company”) at their meeting held on March 16, 2023 approved to acquire remaining 50 percent stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Private Limited from F Holdings GmbH, Austria, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Private Limited will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.”
Earlier today, CNBC-TV18 confirmed that Samvardhana Motherson Promoter sold 3.4 percent stake via Block Deals to fund partial debt repayment.
Also Read:
Samvardhana Motherson's latest acquisition brings it very close to car makers
At the beginning of the month, Samvardhana Motherson’s arm acquired an additional 1.5 percent in SMR jersey from an independent third party for €18.4 million. Post acquisition, SMR Jersey became a 100 percent subsidiary of arm, SMRP BV. 
Last month, the automotive industry company acquired 100 percent stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik for an estimated value of €540 m.
The stocks of Samvardhana Motherson settled at Rs 68.50 apiece, down nearly 11 percent, when the market closed.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Samvardhana Motherson

Previous Article

Cognizant pays $3.8 million to former CEO Brian Humphries in severance pay

Next Article

Boat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta steps up as CEO

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X