Samvardhana Motherson spends €18.4 million on increasing stake in SMR Jersey

Samvardhana Motherson on March 4, made further investment in the equity shares of Motherson Technology Services Ltd.

The Netherlands subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International has acquired an additional 1.5 percent stake in Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec Group Holdings Ltd., also known as SMR Jersey from an independent third party for €18.4 million, equivalent Rs 160 crore. With this acquisition, SMR Jersey becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMRP B.V.

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec ‘SMR Jersey’ is one of the largest manufacturers of rearview mirrors for passenger cars in the world. The company develops, produces and distributes exterior mirrors, interior mirrors, blind spot detection systems and a wide range of other automotive components.

The company has 24 percent of the global market share in production of exterior mirrors for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and heavy trucks and is one of the leading experts for camera based sensing systems in the automotive industry. SMR operates 21 manufacturing facilities and 2 module centres in 16 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Also, the company on March 4, made further investment in the equity shares of Motherson Technology Services Ltd. (formerly MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs), a subsidiary of the company. Consequently, Samvardhana Motherson's holding in the subsidiary has increased to 90.4 percent from 62.9 percent.

A couple of weeks prior, Samvardhana Motherson completed its third acquisition in five months, which according to the management, would bring it very close to car makers.

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., a step-down subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH, Germany from Faurecia - a company of the FORVIA Group at an enterprise value of €540 Million.

The transaction is expected to be completed within the next 5-8 months, subject to customary closing conditions, including consultations with the works council.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson are up 5.5 percent so far this year.