India critical for Samsung Mobile’s recovery in second half of 2023, says global head

TM Roh confirms that newly launched devices will be made in India for the world, silent on expanding manufacturing.

India is one of the largest and fastest growing market in the world (for Samsung), said the head of Samsung Mobile’s Global head TM Roh, in a media roundtable in Seoul South Korea. He further expressed confidence in the Indian market by noting that after the slump in first half of 2023, the Indian market will be critical for recovery and success in the second half of 2023.

TM Roh, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Experiences business, was speaking on the sidelines of the Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul, which witnessed the launch the next generation of Samsung’s foldable devices – Flip 5 and Fold 5.

Interetingly, he revealed that Samsung’s foldable devices already commanded 35 percent market share of the premium phone segment over USD 1000. With the launch of the new devices, he hoped that Samsung would be able to extend that market dominance of foldable phones to 50 percent of India’s premium market.

He confirmed that the Indian market was seeing rapid rise in demand for premium and high end products.

In the media interaction, he confirmed that boh the Flip 5 and the FGOld 5 will be made in the company’s Noida manufacturing facility. He clarified that the phones made will also be exported to other markets.

However, he refused to commit when questioned if Samsung was contemplating expansion of manufacturing in India. However, he was upbeat in saying, “State Govt (in Noida) is very cooperative, one of our best practice cases. By Developing and strengthening such cooperation (from Govt), India can also be a very imp manufacturing powerhouse.”

He also took a moment to reflect on the wider slump in demand for smartphones. He acknowledged that, globally, smartphone market has been slow in the first half and that a recovery was likely in the second half of 2023.

But, he was a little cautious about the prospects in second half. He said, “Pace of recovery may not be as fast as we hoped. The premium and high segment to see growth on a year on year basis. Recently launched foldable devices would have to show very good growth (for recovery).”