Salary increments to reach pre-COVID levels in India this year, says study

With businesses upbeat about the economy and consumer confidence, salary increments in India will reach pre-COVID levels this year, according to a survey. The study says that average pay hikes are projected at 9.4 percent for 2022 against an actual average raise of 8.4 percent in 2021. In 2019, a pre-COVID world, the average pay hike in India was 9.25 percent.

The Korn Ferry India annual rewards survey reveals that a majority of businesses in the country believe that COVID-19 is unlikely to have an impact on the business cycle this year. Meanwhile, companies are posting a healthy financial and operational performance for the current financial year after the pandemic-hit FY 2020-21. According to industry experts, budgets for increments will largely depend on business performance, industry metrics, and benchmarking trends.

Another reason behind the salary increments coming back to pre-COVID levels is the ongoing race between companies to retain talent. Like other parts of the world, the Great Resignation wave has hit India too. In the wake of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, employees have been quitting jobs across sectors for a better work-life balance, higher pay, flexibility to work from anywhere, and a bigger sense of purpose. The survey finds that 40 percent of employees are currently actively looking for jobs.

Last fiscal, several companies deferred hikes as their primary target was to ensure that there were no layoffs. This time, however, most of the companies are not just offering salary increments but also hefty retention bonuses and other perks in an effort to retain critical talent.

Among sectors, tech companies are expected to give an average salary hike of 10.5 percent, followed by life sciences (9.5 percent), and services, auto, and chemicals (9 percent). Meanwhile, 60 percent of the 786 surveyed companies are giving allowances to cover monthly Wi-Fi and utility bills and 46 percent of the companies are offering wellness benefits. On the other hand, only 10 percent of the surveyed companies plan to reduce or scrap travel allowance.