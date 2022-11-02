Sailesh Bhan elevated as CIO – Equity of Nippon Life India Asset Management effective Jan 1

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Wednesday (November 2) announced the elevation of Sailesh Bhan as its new chief investment officer (CIO) for equity effective from January 1, 2023.

NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF).

Bhan will replace the present CIO – Equity, Manish Gunwani.

He has been with the organisation since 2004 and has been acting as Deputy CIO – Equity, since 2014. He comes with over 25 years of rich investment experience. He has been managing multiple flagship funds namely, Nippon India Large Cap, Nippon India Multi Cap and Nippon India Pharma Fund for over 15 years.

Bhan has been an important pillar of NAM India and has been groomed over a period to take up this role.

Gunwani, after a successful stint of over five years, will be moving on to pursue other career opportunities. He has led a strong team of 28-plus investment professionals with his robust knowledge and Investment capability.

Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nippon Life India Asset Management said, "We are happy to share the elevation of Sailesh Bhan as our new CIO – Equity. This is in line with our robust succession planning process and focus on grooming internal talent."

"Supported by our strong foundation of research, process, and risk management we are confident that Sailesh with his team will continue the journey of building wealth creation for the investors," he added.