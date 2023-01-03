Safari Industries' arm begins additional production at Gujarat Halol factory to almost double capacity

The production capacity of Safari Manufacturing Ltd has increased from 1.25 lakh pieces per month to 2.25 lakh pieces per month.

Safari Industries on Monday announced that its subsidiary Safari Manufacturing Ltd has commenced additional commercial production of luggage at its factory at Halol in Gujarat. The additional manufacturing of the luggage started on January 2 after the completion of various trial runs and increased productivity, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

Consequently, the production capacity of Safari Manufacturing has increased from 1.25 lakh pieces per month to 2.25 lakh pieces per month.

Founded in 1974, Safari Industries is in the business of manufacturing and trading luggage and luggage accessories. There are two broad categories of luggage -- hard luggage and soft luggage.

Hard luggage is mainly made of Polypropylene and Polycarbonate and manufactured in-house by Safari at its plant at Halol. Soft luggage is made of fabrics of various kinds. The company mainly imports the material for soft luggage.

In the September quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.93 crore as against a net profit of Rs 10.62 crore for the period ended September 30, 2021.

The company's total income rose to Rs 317.39 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to Rs 190.6 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.