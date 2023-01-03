English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

Safari Industries' arm begins additional production at Gujarat Halol factory to almost double capacity

Safari Industries' arm begins additional production at Gujarat Halol factory to almost double capacity

Safari Industries' arm begins additional production at Gujarat Halol factory to almost double capacity
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 3, 2023 1:26:23 PM IST (Published)

The production capacity of Safari Manufacturing Ltd has increased from 1.25 lakh pieces per month to 2.25 lakh pieces per month. 

Safari Industries on Monday announced that its subsidiary Safari Manufacturing Ltd has commenced additional commercial production of luggage at its factory at Halol in Gujarat. The additional manufacturing of the luggage started on January 2 after the completion of various trial runs and increased productivity, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

Consequently, the production capacity of Safari Manufacturing has increased from 1.25 lakh pieces per month to 2.25 lakh pieces per month.


Founded in 1974, Safari Industries is in the business of manufacturing and trading luggage and luggage accessories. There are two broad categories of luggage -- hard luggage and soft luggage.
Safari Industries 1-month stock chart

Hard luggage is mainly made of Polypropylene and Polycarbonate and manufactured in-house by Safari at its plant at Halol. Soft luggage is made of fabrics of various kinds. The company mainly imports the material for soft luggage.

In the September quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.93 crore as against a net profit of Rs 10.62 crore for the period ended September 30, 2021.

The company's total income rose to Rs 317.39 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to Rs 190.6 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Safari Industries were trading at Rs 1700 apiece, up 0.28 percent on BSE at 10.41 am on Tuesday.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Safari Industries

Previous Article

Hindustan Zinc gains after mined metal production increases in third quarter

Next Article

Shree Cement's Hari Mohan Bangur discusses firm's FY23 guidance — expects EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in fourth quarter

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X