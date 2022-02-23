Sacked by BharatPe, Madhuri Jain Grover unleashes Twitter storm against company brass

Madhuri Jain Grover, who on Wednesday was fired by BharatPe over alleged misappropriation of funds, has in a retaliatory move released an audio clip--allegedly a conversation between company cofounder Ashneer Grover, Bhavik Koladiya and chairman Rajnish Kumar.

In the unverified audio clip, Koladiya is allegedly heard asking Ashneer Grover for a meeting along with Rajnish Kumar. Ashneer subsequently refuses the meeting, following which Koladiya is heard using foul language. In her tweet, Madhuri Grover questioned what Koladiya--listed as a third-party vendor by BharatPe--was doing at Kumar's house and why he threatened and abused Ashneer.

She also raised questions as to why Kumar was engaging with Koladiya, and whether Koladia was involved in a governance review despite not being part of the company.

In another tweet aimed at Kumar, Jain Grover questioned the sanctity of the governance review, citing a breach of confidentiality; where "everything was leaked".

Earlier in the day, BharatePe sources told CNBC-TV18 that Madhuri Grover Jain was terminated on charges of alleged fraud and embezzlement. "Ongoing probe has found misappropriation of funds during her time at BharatPe. Probe found she funded travel, skincare, and bought expensive electronics with company money. Probe found personal spends of few crores on company money, including over Rs 1 crore on holiday travels," BharatPe sources said.

