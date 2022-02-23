Sacked by BharatPe, Madhuri Jain Grover unleashes Twitter storm against company brass

On 22.2.22 @BhavikKoladiya (BharatPe 3rd party vendor as per Company) called from Rajnish Kumar Chairman home seeking meeting. What was he doing at Rajnish’s house ? What strategy / conspiracy were they discussing ? Why did he threaten Ashneer on being asked agenda and abuse? pic.twitter.com/QsWVQEMNNQ— Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022
What is @bharatpeindia board doing to ensure confidentiality of the Governance Review? Is @BhavikKoladiya engaging in review despite not being part of company? When such breach is being done by Chairman - what’s the sanctity of the so called review? Are they doing a media trial?— Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022
Mr Rajnish Kumar - what’s the governance review process under your Chairmanship where everything is leaked ? Board minutes, appointments of 3rd parties, A&M report, termination letters, arbitrations ? I never heard of so many leaks in your whole tenure at SBI. What’s broken ?— Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022