RVNL emerges lowest bidder for multiple Maharashtra Metro rail projects worth Rs 256 crore

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday (August 30) said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an array of pivotal projects under the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd's (Maha Metro) purview.
The collective cost of these transformative projects amounts to an estimated Rs 256.19 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.
Among the projects where RVNL secured the L1 position are the following:
Six elevated metro stations:
The construction of six elevated metro stations, spanning from Pili Nadi to Lekha Nagar in Reach-2A.
Ecopark and Metro City stations: RVNL will be responsible for the construction of one elevated station, Ecopark, and one at-grade station, Metro City.
At-grade section formation: RVNL will undertake earthwork, boundary wall, and retaining wall construction for at-grade sections.
Elevated metro track supporting structure: RVNL's expertise will come into play in crafting elevated metro track supporting structures.
Multi-storied building: The construction of a multi-storied building at Tulsi School land (located at Sitabuldi) as part of Maha Metro's Phase-2 expansion.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 128.55, up by Rs 0.90, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.
