CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeRVNL emerges lowest bidder for multiple Maharashtra Metro rail projects worth Rs 256 crore News

RVNL emerges lowest bidder for multiple Maharashtra Metro rail projects worth Rs 256 crore

Among the RVNL projects is the construction of six elevated metro stations. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 128.55, up by Rs 0.90, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 30, 2023 8:58:40 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
RVNL emerges lowest bidder for multiple Maharashtra Metro rail projects worth Rs 256 crore
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday (August 30) said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an array of pivotal projects under the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd's (Maha Metro) purview.

Share Market Live


The collective cost of these transformative projects amounts to an estimated Rs 256.19 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.
Among the projects where RVNL secured the L1 position are the following:
Six elevated metro stations:
The construction of six elevated metro stations, spanning from Pili Nadi to Lekha Nagar in Reach-2A.
Ecopark and Metro City stations: RVNL will be responsible for the construction of one elevated station, Ecopark, and one at-grade station, Metro City.
At-grade section formation: RVNL will undertake earthwork, boundary wall, and retaining wall construction for at-grade sections.
Elevated metro track supporting structure: RVNL's expertise will come into play in crafting elevated metro track supporting structures.
Multi-storied building: The construction of a multi-storied building at Tulsi School land (located at Sitabuldi) as part of Maha Metro's Phase-2 expansion.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 128.55, up by Rs 0.90, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.
ALSO READ | Eknath Shinde direct officials to speed up key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Maharashtra Metro Rail CorporationRail Vikas Nigam

Recommended Articles

View All
Fino Payments Bank CEO says opportunity to cut costs to near zero hinges on tech

Fino Payments Bank CEO says opportunity to cut costs to near zero hinges on tech

Aug 30, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Diageo India banking on premiumisation and Baileys for double-digit growth

Diageo India banking on premiumisation and Baileys for double-digit growth

Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X