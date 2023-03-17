RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for HORC project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsRVNL emerges as lowest bidder for HORC project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), on Friday said that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Composite Contract package in connection with new BG Railway Line of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation (HORC) project.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,088.49 cr while the time allotted for the contract to be executed is 1,460 days.
The company, via an exchange filing said, "Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Package No. C-4: Composite Contract package in connection with new BG Railway Line of HORC project."
Also Read: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as lowest bidder for project worth Rs 111.85 crore
Under the terms of contract, RVNL will be responsible for design and construction of twin tunnel using NATM and designing and installation of ballast less track (excluding supply of rails).
In addition to the aforementioned tasks, the company will be also be responsible for detailed design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of general electrical services including supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 11 kV HT/LT power and control cable network, and designing & construction of embankment, along with bridges and other miscellaneous works, the company revealed.
Last month, the state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam received an order worth Rs 197 crore from electric utility company Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd.
Also Read: RVNL intends to grow its bottomline at a faster pace than revenue next year
Also in February, RVNL emerged as Lowest Bidder (L1) for North Western Railway project worth Rs 69.48 cr. During the same period, it bagged an order worth Rs 41.8 cr from Southern Railway.
Stocks of RVNL settled at Rs 62.95 per share, up over 1.5 percent, when the market closed.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
