RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for a NHAI project worth Rs 808 crore

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is the entity that has awarded the project. The time period by which the contract is to be executed is 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited ( RVNL ) emerges as the lowest bidder for rehabilitation and up gradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole- Paradip

Live TV

Loading...

Section of NH-53 (Old NH - 5A) on HAM mode. The cost of the project is Rs 808 crore. The company said in a press release on July 7.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is the entity that has awarded the project. The time period by which the contract is to be executed is 24 months.