Tata Motors on Monday said that it is running operations at the Pune plant in strict compliance with Maharashtra government guidelines

"Only a limited number of employees are attending duties and vaccination drives are on for employees aged 45 and above," it said in an official statement.

This statement came after rumours of the halt in production of certain models in the passenger vehicle segment of the company were spread.

This statement was circulated last week too, Tata Motors said, but the rumours have continued.