Rs 9.34 lakh per minute! This is how much 1 Indian company earns every 60 seconds; here's the top-10 list

The past few years have been extremely testing for India companies. The economic downturn of 2019, followed by the COVID-19 induced challenges took a toll on the economy and multiple companies alike. However, there are some companies who withstood the challenges and surged ahead despite the lockdowns. Here is a look at how much profit these top-10 Indian companies earn every minute, according to a Finshots report -- Data for Nifty companies by profit per minute as of 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Company: Bharat Petroleum | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 3.07 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | Company: ONGC | Headquarters: New Delhi | Profit per minute: Rs 3.09 lakh.
Rank 8 | Company: ICICI Bank | Headquarters: Vadodara | Profit per minute: Rs 3.49 lakh.
Rank 7 | Company: HDFC | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 3.56 lakh.
Rank 6 | Company: Infosys | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Profit per minute: Rs 3.68 lakh.
Rank 5 | Company: Indian Oil | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 4.11 lakh.
Rank 4 | Company: SBI | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 4.26 lakh. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Company: HDFC Bank | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 6.05 lakh.
Rank 2 | Company: TCS | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 6.17 lakh.
Rank 1 | Company: Reliance | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 9.34 lakh.
(Edited by : Pradeep Suresh V)