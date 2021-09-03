Rs 9.34 lakh per minute! This is how much 1 Indian company earns every 60 seconds; here's the top-10 list

The past few years have been extremely testing for India companies. The economic downturn of 2019, followed by the COVID-19 induced challenges took a toll on the economy and multiple companies alike. However, there are some companies who withstood the challenges and surged ahead despite the lockdowns. Here is a look at how much profit these top-10 Indian companies earn every minute, according to a Finshots report -- Data for Nifty companies by profit per minute as of 2021. (Image: Reuters)