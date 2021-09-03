  • Home>
Rs 9.34 lakh per minute! This is how much 1 Indian company earns every 60 seconds; here's the top-10 list

The economic downturn of 2019, followed by the COVID-19 induced challenges took a toll on multiple companies. However, there are some companies who withstood the challenges and surged ahead despite the lockdowns. Here is a look at how much profit these 10 Indian companies earn every minute

Rupee rallies 21 paise to 73.55 per US dollar The past few years have been extremely testing for India companies. The economic downturn of 2019, followed by the COVID-19 induced challenges took a toll on the economy and multiple companies alike. However, there are some companies who withstood the challenges and surged ahead despite the lockdowns. Here is a look at how much profit these top-10 Indian companies earn every minute, according to a Finshots report -- Data for Nifty companies by profit per minute as of 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Company: Bharat Petroleum | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 3.07 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | Company: ONGC | Headquarters: New Delhi | Profit per minute: Rs 3.09 lakh.
The valuation of ICICI Bank rose Rs 1,978.04 crore to Rs 3,45,455.10 crore. Rank 8 | Company: ICICI Bank | Headquarters: Vadodara | Profit per minute: Rs 3.49 lakh.
Rank 7 | Company: HDFC | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 3.56 lakh.
In contrast, Infosys' m-cap jumped Rs 6,430.54 crore to Rs 3,33,429.93 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 5,399.39 crore to Rs 2,89,202.04 crore. Rank 6 | Company: Infosys | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Profit per minute: Rs 3.68 lakh.
Rank 5 | Company: Indian Oil | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 4.11 lakh.
Rank 4 | Company: SBI | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 4.26 lakh.  (Image: Reuters)
HDFC Bank's m-cap also took a sharp hit, tumbling Rs 18,257.4 crore to Rs 6,81,624.54 crore. Rank 3 | Company: HDFC Bank | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 6.05 lakh.
TCS, coronavirus, work from home Rank 2 | Company: TCS |  Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 6.17 lakh.
corona treatment, corona hospital Rank 1 | Company: Reliance | Headquarters: Mumbai | Profit per minute: Rs 9.34 lakh.
(Edited by : Pradeep Suresh V)
