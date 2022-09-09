RPower to raise Rs 933 crore by issuing equity shares to VFSI Holdings

By PTI

Reliance Power (RPower) board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 933 crore through the issuance of equity shares to VFSI Holdings.

The board in its meeting held on September 8, 2022, has approved the proposal to issue up to 60 crore equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares, to VFSI Holdings Pte Limited, a foreign investor (Investor), at an issue price of Rs 15.55 per share and/or warrant, aggregating to Rs 933 crore, according to a BSE filing.

