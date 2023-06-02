Royal Enfield begins operations of Nepal local assembly unit

The CKD facility will engage in the local assembly of the new Classic 350 and the Scram 411 to begin with , facilitating a seamless purchase process in Nepal. Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd ended at Rs 3,699.60, down by Rs 15.50, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Friday, June 2, said the company is starting operations of its exclusive local assembly unit and CKD (completely knocked down) facility in Nepal.

Located in Birgunj, the new facility is Royal Enfield's fifth CKD assembly unit in the world — after Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina — in addition to its state-of-the-art manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in Tamil Nadu, India.

With an assembly capacity of 20,000 units per year, the local assembly unit in Birgunj is a hi-tech facility spread over one lakh square feet that will cater to growing demand in the country.

To begin with, the facility will engage in the local assembly of the new Classic 350 and the Scram 411. With this setup, Royal Enfield is committed to a seamless purchase process for its motorcycles in Nepal as well as to nurturing the growing middleweight segment in the country.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said the company now ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others.

"Our strategic intent to be closer to global markets has worked really well, as we have successfully set up four CKD facilities across APAC and Latin America, and we have recently also commenced our direct-to-market strategy in the UK," Govindarajan said.

Chief Commercial Officer Yadvinder Singh Guleria said Royal Enfield will expand its retail network from 18 currently, to 35 touchpoints across 30 cities, over the next year.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd ended at Rs 3,699.60, down by Rs 15.50, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.