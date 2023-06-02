English
Royal Enfield begins operations of Nepal local assembly unit

Royal Enfield begins operations of Nepal local assembly unit

Royal Enfield begins operations of Nepal local assembly unit
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 2, 2023 5:41:07 PM IST (Updated)

The CKD facility will engage in the local assembly of the new Classic 350 and the Scram 411 to begin with , facilitating a seamless purchase process in Nepal. Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd ended at Rs 3,699.60, down by Rs 15.50, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Friday, June 2, said the company is starting operations of its exclusive local assembly unit and CKD (completely knocked down) facility in Nepal.

Located in Birgunj, the new facility is Royal Enfield's fifth CKD assembly unit in the world — after Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina — in addition to its state-of-the-art manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in Tamil Nadu, India.


With an assembly capacity of 20,000 units per year, the local assembly unit in Birgunj is a hi-tech facility spread over one lakh square feet that will cater to growing demand in the country.

