Roark Capital nears $9.6 billion deal to acquire Subway

Private equity firm Roark Capital is close to finalising a deal to purchase Subway, the popular sandwich chain, for around $9.6 billion. Roark Capital, known for owning restaurants like Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, is expected to wrap up the deal this week, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, there were talks about private equity firms TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners teaming up to acquire Subway. The sandwich chain had expressed interest in selling its business back in February and was aiming for a sale price exceeding $9 billion.

However, it remained uncertain whether TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners could meet Subway's price expectations.

Established back in 1965 by a 17-year-old named Fred DeLuca and his family friend Peter Buck, the chain has remained under the ownership of its original founders ever since it launched as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.