RITES shares gain after company bags $81 million order from National Railways of Zimbabwe

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 10:58:02 AM IST (Published)

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd. gained on Friday after the company said that it has bagged an order worth $81.17 million from National Railways of Zimbabwe for the supply of rolling stock.

The supply of rolling stock involves 3,000 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives and High Sided Open Wagons, the Miniratna PSU said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.
However, the contract agreements are subject to the approval of funding by the funding agency.
During the March quarter, RITES secured more than 70 orders, including the extension of works, to the tune of Rs 775 crore, thereby maintaining a healthy order book of Rs 5,870 crore as of March 2023.
During the financial year 2023, gross addition to the order book was over Rs 3,000 crore from 240 new and extension orders.
The company posted an operating profit or EBITDA of Rs 191 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 139 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.
However, better execution in consultancy, turnkey, and subsidiary REMC Ltd. led to a marginal growth of 1.4 percent in operating revenue on a sequential basis.
RITES Ltd. is a Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. It is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization.
Shares of RITES are trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 383.55. The stock is up 12 percent on a year-to-date basis.
