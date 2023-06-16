RITES shares gain after company bags $81 million order from National Railways of Zimbabwe

During the financial year 2023, gross addition to the order book was over Rs 3,000 crore from 240 new and extension orders.

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd. gained on Friday after the company said that it has bagged an order worth $81.17 million from National Railways of Zimbabwe for the supply of rolling stock.

Live Tv

Loading...

The supply of rolling stock involves 3,000 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives and High Sided Open Wagons, the Miniratna PSU said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

However, the contract agreements are subject to the approval of funding by the funding agency.