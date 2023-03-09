Rising smart meter demand makes IGL focus on increasing India production capacity

Natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is focusing on its 'smart meter' business and it does not see it as a deviation but rather as a growth opportunity. IGL's Managing Director, Sanjay Kumar spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the company's target to produce one million smart meters going forward and make them more at home to reduce imports.

“Initially we will be selling meters based on imported kits but very soon we will be manufacturing the whole meter in our plant and we hope to have about 1 million productions of the meter per year going forward,” he said.

Kumar expressed optimism about the demand for smart meters, saying that IGL could potentially see demand for 5-6 million smart meters in the next 7-10 years.

“The domestic gas market is about 1.5 million meter market per year. Companies are buying about 1.5 million meters in a year and the government is pushing for more and more houses to be connected with pipeline gas, which effectively means that if the growth explodes in this segment, we may have demand of 5-6 million meters per year in next 7-10 years,” he said.

This is a significant number, and it underscores the growing interest in smart meter technology in India.

However, the process of manufacturing smart meters is not without its challenges. Kumar noted that metering is a competitive space, and IGL will need to be innovative in order to stand out from the crowd.

Also Read | IGL to focus on CNG conversion and not hiking rates to counter higher input costs

One key challenge is the current capacity for manufacturing smart meters in India, which is only 8-10 lakh meters annually. To address this, IGL will initially sell smart meters using imported kits.

The use of smart meters is becoming increasingly popular across the globe, as they offer a range of benefits to both energy providers and consumers. For providers, smart meters offer a way to better manage energy usage and ensure that customers are being billed accurately. For consumers, smart meters provide more accurate and up-to-date information about their energy consumption, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their energy use.

In India, the government has been pushing for the widespread adoption of smart meters as part of its broader efforts to modernize the country's energy infrastructure. The rollout of smart meters is seen as a key step towards achieving greater energy efficiency, reducing waste, and improving the reliability of the energy supply.

The stock was up around 3 percent in the last week and around 4 percent over the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video