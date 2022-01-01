RIL to raise $5 billion to retire existing borrowings

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in a stock exchange filing on Saturday, said it will raise $5 billion in foreign currency-denominated bonds and use the proceeds to retire existing borrowings. In the filing, the company said its board's Finance Committee approved a "proposal for issuance of senior unsecured US Dollar-denominated fixed-rate notes from time to time, for an aggregate amount up to USD 5 billion, in one or more tranches" at a meeting on Saturday.

"The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, in accordance with the applicable law," it added. The bond sale is poised to become the single largest such borrowing by an Indian company.