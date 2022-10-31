Recron FS polyester to get a sustainable edge & enhanced fire retardant properties with Nofia technology

By CNBCTV18.com

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will use the Nofia technology of FRX Innovations to provide a sustainable edge to its fire-resistant polyester Recron FS. RIL is the largest producer of polyester in the world as well as filament yarns and staple fibers.

With its unique polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry, Nofia will help make Recron FS technically superior for textile polyester applications as well as more sustainable.

The Nofia technology meets the global standards of safety and sustainability such as its additives are certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100 as well it holds other certifications such as ChemForward, TCO-accreditation and Green Screen.

"Recron FS is manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, having one of the most environment-friendly conditions and is a part of the responsible care products that RIL offers," said Hemant D. Sharma, sector head at polyester business, RIL, adding that the company is proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety and technical parameters with FRX's Nofia technology.

"We are committed to deliver exceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, and aesthetics," he said.

Sharing similar sentiments, the CEO of FRX Innovations Marc Lebel said the company is proud to be selected by the world's largest polyester fiber and filament yarn producer. He said consumer interest in sustainability has been increasing for years now.

"It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high-visibility consumer products. With ever-increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to the market, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow with sustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance," he said.

Last month, it was reported that RIL would acquire the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd. and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd. The acquisition would be done through RIL's wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd., which now operates as Reliance Polyester Ltd.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.