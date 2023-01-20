RIL committed to revolutionising green energy sector through Jamnagar Giga factories: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani announced the 5,000-acre project in 2021 during RIL’s 44th Annual General Meeting as a part of its Green Energy business with an investment of Rs 75,000 crores over three years.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said that the company is committed to revolutionalise the green energy sector with its Jamnagar Giga factories while commenting on the earnings for the October-December 2022 quarter which were released on Friday.
“We are making rapid progress towards implementation of new energy Giga factories at Jamnagar as part of our commitment to revolutionising the green energy sector,” the industrialist said.
Ambani announced the 5,000-acre project in 2021 during RIL’s 44th Annual General Meeting as a part of its Green Energy business with an investment of Rs 75,000 crores over three years. The project was launched with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally and that India would play a leading role in transforming the global energy landscape.
During the announcement, Ambani also said that Ambani said that the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar “will be amongst the largest such integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world".
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
