RIL moves up 51 places to secure 104th rank on the Fortune Global 500 list

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has moved up 51 places to secure the 104th position in the Fortune Global 500 ranking for 2022 of the top 500 firms.

Last year, the company was at the 155th position. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is India's highest-ranked private sector firm. It has been a part of the the list for the 19th-straight year, which is longer than any other Indian private sector companies.

The recent Fortune Global 500 list includes nine Indian companies -- five from the public sector and four from the private.

Public sector company Life Insurance Corporation of India was the only Indian company ranked higher than Reliance this year at the 98th position.

The other Indian private sector companies on the list include Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Rajesh Exports.

The list ranks companies by the total revenues of their fiscal years on or before March 31.

RIL closed the 2021-22 fiscal year with over Rs 7.9 lakh crore of consolidated revenue.

The Indian Oil Corporation is ranked 142 on the list, making it the third best-ranked Indian company.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ranks next at the 190th position and the State Bank of India and Bharat Petroleum are ranked at the 236th and 295th positions, respectively.