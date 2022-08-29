RIL AGM's big annoucements in the past: From JioPhone Next to Jio Glass and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meeting and can make key announcements about its succession plan along with announcements on the firm's 5G rollout.

Ahead of the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) at 2 PM today, Monday, August 29, here's a recap of some major announcements from the previous RIL AGMs.

44th AGM meet

RIL's 44th Annual General Meeting set the foundation for the oil to telecom conglomerate's future strategy. Reliance Industries had signalled a big push to clean energy by announcing an investment of Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years.

Mukesh Ambani had also announced the launch of the JioPhone Next, developed in collaboration with Google to be available in the markets.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Saudi Aramco and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund was also inducted into the RIL's Board of Directors.

43rd AGM meet

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Google's investment of Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platform. This was the 14th investment in Jio Platforms in less than 3 months. He added that including Google the company has raised Rs 1,52,056 crore from strategic investments.

Jio Platforms had previously received investments from a clutch of strategic and financial investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, and Mubadala among others.

Reliance Jio also launched its latest innovation - Jio Glass, a new mixed reality headset, that claimed to enable holographic video calling in the 43rd AGM

Mukesh Ambani had announced the collaboration of its telecom arm Jio with tech giant Google to build an Android-based smartphone operating system.

RIL also announced spinning off the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate entity and inducting strategic partners due to the oil-to-chemical business.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row

42nd AGM meet

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced his ambitious plan to make the conglomerate a net zero debt company by the end of FY21. As on FY19-end, RIL had a net debt of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

This was to be done via value unlocking deals across its businesses. This included Saudi Aramco deal for oil-to-chemicals business, JV signed with BP, divesting stake via INVITs in telecom fibre and tower business and unlocking value in Jio, Reliance Retail among others.

Ambani announced the biggest FDI in the country till then, Saudi Aramco's purchase of a 20 percent stake in RIL's oil to chemicals business at an enterprise value of $75 billion. For this, RIL will carve out the oil to chemicals business into a subsidiary and sell to Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Aramco will supply 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day to RIL's Jamnagar refinery on a long-term basis in exchange for this.

RIL announced that its JV with BP for fuel retail will bring in up to Rs 7,000 crore into the company and will play a key role in the expansion plans including the operations of its flagship KGD6 ops.

After 12 months of trial and receiving feedback from customers, RIL has announced the commercial launch of its Jio Fiber business. Jio Fiber will be launched on September 5, Jio’s third anniversary.

In what will be another big bet in the technology space, Jio had announced a partnership with Microsoft to set up data centres across the country. The collaboration will accelerate innovation to create more affordable offerings for Indian SMBs and startups, including a new range of solutions for one-stop IT capabilities.

An announcement was made regarding the expansion plan of Reliance Retail that planned to unveil the Reliance new commerce initiative which will digitally connect Kirana stores across the country. The move is expected to impact 3 crore Kirana stores across the country.