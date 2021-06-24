RIL AGM: Have set up 116 vaccination centres in 109 cities pan-India, says Nita Ambani

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities in the country to help speed up the vaccination drive, said Nita Ambani at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting, held virtually.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,146.50
|-58.60
|Bharti Airtel
|529.90
|-4.20
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,280.00
|-19.75
|Titan Company
|1,776.35
|-6.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.20
|56.05
|TCS
|3,373.60
|112.20
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|JSW Steel
|679.00
|13.50
|Asian Paints
|3,043.25
|55.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,556.55
|53.70
|TCS
|3,366.55
|104.45
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.40
|23.15
|Larsen
|1,508.00
|28.20
|Asian Paints
|3,045.00
|56.50
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5450
|0.1330
|0.15
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5170
|0.0250
|0.02
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6689
|-0.0002
|-0.03