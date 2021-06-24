Home

    • RIL AGM: Have set up 116 vaccination centres in 109 cities pan-India, says Nita Ambani

    RIL AGM: Have set up 116 vaccination centres in 109 cities pan-India, says Nita Ambani

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities in the country to help speed up the vaccination drive, said Nita Ambani at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting, held virtually.

