RIL AGM 2021 LIVE Updates: Chairman Mukesh Ambani to address virtually at 2 pm today

RIL AGM 2021 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to conduct its 44th annual general meeting virtually at 2 pm today with chairman Mukesh Ambani addressing the conglomerate's shareholders. The event is tracked by the business community and Dalal Street as RIL is India's largest company by market capitalisation and leads in multiple sectors.
Retail to be next growth engine for Reliance Industries: Goldman Sachs
With a potential for a 10x growth in pre-tax profit from the business over the next decade, retail including e-commerce will be the next growth engine for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Goldman Sachs said in a report. After growing 5x over FY16-FY20, RIL's core retail revenue growth has taken a pause in FY21 (April 2020 to March 2021) due to COVID related macro headwinds including lower footfalls. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani used the period to build strong digital capabilities of the retail business while continuing to expand its physical reach. "We believe retail business (including e-commerce) is set to be the next growth engine for RIL, with potential for retail EBITDA to grow 10x over the next 10 years," the brokerage said.
RIL AGM: Jio to make entry-level 5G phones built on made-for-India Android OS
From 5G smartphone to JioMart expansion, here are the key expectations
As investors are eagerly awaiting major announcements from the oil to chemicals business, shareholders will be watching out for more clarity on the progress and timing of inducting of new strategic investors and stake sale. Reports suggest that Aramco Chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan may be included on Reliance's board at the AGM. According to JPMorgan, any such steps would be positive for the company. Another major announcement is expected on the launch of Jio's entry-level 5G android smartphone phone, something that Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani alluded to in the last AGM in collaboration with Google. Reports suggest that this 5G smartphone could be the cheapest with a sub-Rs 5,000 pricing.
First things first, here's where to watch RIL AGM live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be hosting its 44th Annual General Meeting on June 24 and several key announcements are expected at the virtual meeting. These include the highly anticipated launch of the Jio 5G Phone, dividend announcements and the future plans of the oil-to-telecom major.
RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani to address 44th AGM in virtual meet at 2 pm today
Welcome readers! Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to conduct its 44th annual general meeting virtually at 2 pm later in the day on Thursday with the chairman Mukesh Ambani addressing the conglomerate's shareholders. The event is tracked by the business community and Dalal Street as RIL is India's largest company by market capitalisation and market leader in multiple sectors. Our team of journalists will keep you posted you posted on all the latest updates, major announcements and highlights of the event.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,172.95
|-32.40
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|Adani Ports
|710.30
|-8.40
|NTPC
|115.90
|-1.35
|Cipla
|948.00
|-9.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,172.95
|-32.40
|-1.47
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|-1.28
|Adani Ports
|710.30
|-8.40
|-1.17
|NTPC
|115.90
|-1.35
|-1.15
|Cipla
|948.00
|-9.75
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2400
|-0.0300
|-0.04
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6170
|0.2050
|0.23
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5680
|0.0760
|0.07
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6696
|0.0005
|0.08